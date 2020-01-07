Report: Wilfried Zaha's new agent opens talks with Bayern Munich

Could Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha finally get his big move?

According to a report from Sky Sports, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha's new agent Pini Zahavi has held preliminary talks with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over a potential move.

Zaha changed agents just three days ago in a bid to secure the big move he has been craving since the end of last season. Everton and Arsenal both had bids rejected for the Ivorian in the summer and he was forced to stay at Selhurst Park.

With the change in agent now, it looks increasingly likely that this will be Zaha's final season as a Crystal Palace player. The report claims that Zahavi has had discussions with Bayern Munich but it is unlikely that the German giants will make a move this month.

Zaha is set to stay at Selhurst Park beyond the end of this window but a summer move away is likely according to the report. Losing him would be a big blow for Palace but it is something that has been on the cards for a while.

The 27-year-old has three goals and three assists so far in the league this season. His pace and dribbling skills have been one of Palace's biggest strengths since the start of last season but it will be interesting to see how he will fare at a bigger club.

Zaha thrives in a side that plays on the counter-attack. The Eagles usually sit back and absorb pressure before using the Ivorian's pace to hit the opposition on the break but that will not be the case at a club like Bayern Munich.

The German champions dominate almost all the games they play and Zaha, if he secures a move there, will have to adjust his game a bit to thrive. Palace will make a lot of money once their star winger leaves and Roy Hodgson has to get the right players in to fill the huge void that Zaha's departure will create.