Report: Inter Milan want Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac

Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly on the hunt for a new left wing-back.

According to a report from TMW, Italian giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac in this month's transfer window.

The Bosnian has started each of Arsenal's last two games against Manchester United and Leeds United in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively and has performed much better than in recent times.

Kolasinac was heavily involved in Arsenal's first goal against Manchester United and remained a threat throughout the game on that left-flank. The report claims that Inter Milan's representatives watched him in that game at the Emirates and are keen to make a move for him.

Antonio Conte's primary choices for that position were Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Emerson. However, the Blues want a hefty fee for either of their full-backs which has forced Inter to turn to the Arsenal man.

The Gunners could have considered any offers for Kolasinac a few months ago but it is unlikely that will even look at it now. The Bosnian is Arsenal's only available left-back after Kieran Tierney dislocated his shoulder in the game against West Ham last month.

The former Celtic man isn't expected to return to action before March which makes Kolasinac an integral part of Arsenal's first eleven. The 26-year-old has played 18 times in all competitions already this season and with two-and-a-half years left on his £100,000-a-week contract (Spotrac), Arsenal are under no pressure to move him on.