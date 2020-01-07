Leicester boss Rodgers lifts the lid on James Maddison's future

James Maddison's future has been a subject of huge speculation over the last few weeks.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers spoke to Sky Sports about James Maddison's future amid rumours linking him to Manchester United.

The young Englishman has been one of Leicester's best players since Rodgers took over the club in February last year. Maddison has nine goals and three assists already this season in all competitions and his impressive performances have linked him with a move to Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Rodgers was quizzed about the reported interest but the Leicester boss ruled out another Harry Maguire saga anytime soon.

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell. James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond. He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time," Rodgers said.

Losing Maguire was expected to be a huge blow for Leicester but it has been anything but. The Foxes have a better defensive record than Manchester United and are well ahead of the Red Devils in the league table.

Maddison has been an integral part of their incredible campaign so far but losing him will definitely have more of an impact than that of Maguire.

Leicester have no reason to sell their best players. If they can continue their form till the end of this season, they will get into the Champions League ahead of Manchester United whose chances look slim at this stage of the season.

Maddison still has over three years left on his current deal. That puts Leicester in an incredibly strong position if there were to be any negotiations about a transfer but if Rodgers' words are anything to go by, he will extend his contract and stay at the King Power.