Quick links

Celtic

'Shocking treatment': Celtic fans slate Neil Lennon over reported transfer plan

Shane Callaghan
Dublin , Ireland - 8 July 2017; Jonny Hayes, right, of Celtic celebrates with Scott Sinclair after he scores his side's 9th goal during the friendly match between Shamrock Rovers and...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scott Sinclair looks set to leave Celtic very soon.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Celtic fans on Twitter are putting the boot into Neil Lennon over the reported plan to sell Scott Sinclair after treating him so poorly.

According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old attacker missed the Hoops' training session in Dubai this morning ahead of a potential move to Preston North End.

Subscribe

Sinclair joined Celtic in 2016 under Brendan Rodgers and has won 10 domestic trophies during his three-and-a-half year spell in Glasgow, playing a major role in the historic treble Treble last term.

But Lennon has effectively exiled the English winger this season, giving him 175 minutes across all competitions - the equivalent of less than two full matches.

 

And some fans of the Parkhead club are hitting out at the Northern Irishman for his 'appalling' treatment of the veteran.

Sinclair has been a fantastic servant for Celtic but the writing's been on the wall for quite some time.

Even last season, when Lennon took over from Rodgers, the former Aston Villa and Manchester City attacker didn't seem heavily involved under the Bhoys' manager.

And then the club signed Mohamed Elyounoussi and kept hold of Lewis Morgan in two decisions which plunged Sinclair's Parkhead career into further doubt.

He has managed 62 goals in 167 games for the club which, for a winger, is quite a fine return.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic arrives prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch