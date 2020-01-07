'Shocking treatment': Celtic fans slate Neil Lennon over reported transfer plan

Scott Sinclair looks set to leave Celtic very soon.

Celtic fans on Twitter are putting the boot into Neil Lennon over the reported plan to sell Scott Sinclair after treating him so poorly.

According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old attacker missed the Hoops' training session in Dubai this morning ahead of a potential move to Preston North End.

Subscribe

Sinclair joined Celtic in 2016 under Brendan Rodgers and has won 10 domestic trophies during his three-and-a-half year spell in Glasgow, playing a major role in the historic treble Treble last term.

But Lennon has effectively exiled the English winger this season, giving him 175 minutes across all competitions - the equivalent of less than two full matches.

And some fans of the Parkhead club are hitting out at the Northern Irishman for his 'appalling' treatment of the veteran.

Sad to see Scott Sinclair leave. Always thought he was excellent player. Goes with my best wishes. Thanks SS. — Abhoyforlife (@Abhoyforlife1) January 7, 2020

So Sinclair ment to be away to hold talks with Preston.... I think it’s a joke he hasn’t had his game since Lennon came — Kirsty (@kirsty_bee30) January 7, 2020

Scott Sinclair.. really was treated poorly by Lennon . — Douglas (@Douglas25569116) January 7, 2020

Scott Sinclair has been treated appallingly by @celticfc imo but I hope it hasn't soured his time at the Club for him and that he knows the fans loved & appreciated him and that he will be welcome back at Celtic Park anytime. Good luck Sinky — The Green Jhedi (@TheGreenJhedi) January 7, 2020

Scott Sinclair been a great player and achieved well with us , however a very clear and obvious loss of form and struggled badly , this treated poorly is nonsense . All the best to him — keith wilson (@ktwilson75) January 7, 2020

Scott Sinclair is the one thing I’ll never understand about Lennon. One of the best players at the club. Will be missed, some massive goals and a belter of a song https://t.co/LDmKBoTnUu — Stephen Bissett (@stephenbissettt) January 7, 2020

Hope it works out for Scott Sinclair, deserves for be at team where he’s gonna play every week — Kevin Wilson (@kevinPDwilson) January 7, 2020

Never thought I'd be so sad about Sinclair leaving pic.twitter.com/kWFHoH8MS6 — Lennon (@Lennon_1967) January 7, 2020

Still don’t understand why Lennon doesn’t like Sinclair. — Marc (@falloutmarc) January 7, 2020

Lennon has treated a few players who have done the business for Celtic pretty poorly this year. Sinclair, Griffiths, Rogic even Bitton doesn’t get the game time he should. Sinclair situation is sad. He’s a far better player than Morgan, Hayes & Elyinousie — Gary (@GaryOliver87) January 7, 2020

Shocking treatment of Sinclair coming to an end. We always seem to treat players poorly when we get a new manager in and they want rid of them. Should have just let him go in the summer instead of gambling on someone buying him. Awk well least we have Shved. — Elvis (@elvis_1888) January 7, 2020

Sinclair has been a fantastic servant for Celtic but the writing's been on the wall for quite some time.

Even last season, when Lennon took over from Rodgers, the former Aston Villa and Manchester City attacker didn't seem heavily involved under the Bhoys' manager.

And then the club signed Mohamed Elyounoussi and kept hold of Lewis Morgan in two decisions which plunged Sinclair's Parkhead career into further doubt.

He has managed 62 goals in 167 games for the club which, for a winger, is quite a fine return.