SFA might've just done £2m Celtic player a big favour

Marian Shved of Ukraine u21, Bart Ramselaar of Netherlands u21 during the EURO U21 2019 qualifying match between The Netherlands U21 and Ukraine U21 at the Vijverberg stadium on October 16,...
Maryan Shved has barely played for Celtic this season.

Celtic fans were outraged on Monday when the Scottish Football Association slapped Ryan Christie with a two-match ban.

The Hoops midfielder has been punished for appearing to grab Alfredo Morelos's groin area during the defeat by Rangers last month.

Celtic released a statement condemning the sanction but one player who could benefit from it is a certain Maryan Shved.

The rarely-seen Ukraine international is training with Neil Lennon's side in Dubai right now and appears to have a role to play under the Northern Irishman, despite playing only 35 minutes this season.

 

The problem for Lennon is that he hasn't been able to fit him into what is a brilliant first XI, but Christie's imminent absence might remove that issue for the Bhoys manager.

James Forrest has been operating on the left-hand side of attack in recent weeks and, with Christie suspended, there's a spot available on the right wing.

And it just so happens that Shved is indeed a right-sided attacker and one who might fancy his chances of replacing his Celtic team-mate when the winter break ends.

The 22-year-old, a £2 million signing last January [The Scottish Sun], has been strangely treated by Lennon after scoring a worldie in Champions League qualifying during the summer.

He's barely been since but maybe, just maybe, Christie's punishment opens the door for him a little.

