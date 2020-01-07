Sead Kolasinac sends message to Arsenal fans, reacts to Leeds performance

Leeds gave Arsenal a scare at The Emirates.

Leeds United gave Arsenal a scare at The Emirates last night before succumbing to defeat.

Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated the first half but could not make the breakthrough, before Reiss Nelson netted a winner.

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was one of the Gunners defenders given the run around by Leeds and he commented after the game that the game had been 'tough'.

This made him pleased that Arsenal passed the test against the Championship side.

Arsenal are still getting used to working under new manager Mikel Arteta, and this was an important win.

Leeds did well, and could be a force next season if they win promotion, but Arsenal are in the top flight now and are looking to kick on.

The win puts Arsenal into the FA Cup fourth round, where they will be away at Bournemouth on January 25.