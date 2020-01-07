Quick links

Sead Kolasinac sends message to Arsenal fans, reacts to Leeds performance

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Arsenal Press Conference at Commerzbank-Arena on September 18, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Leeds gave Arsenal a scare at The Emirates.

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal is challenged by Gaetano Berardi of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London,...

Leeds United gave Arsenal a scare at The Emirates last night before succumbing to defeat.

Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated the first half but could not make the breakthrough, before Reiss Nelson netted a winner.

 

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was one of the Gunners defenders given the run around by Leeds and he commented after the game that the game had been 'tough'.

This made him pleased that Arsenal passed the test against the Championship side.

Arsenal are still getting used to working under new manager Mikel Arteta, and this was an important win.

Leeds did well, and could be a force next season if they win promotion, but Arsenal are in the top flight now and are looking to kick on.

The win puts Arsenal into the FA Cup fourth round, where they will be away at Bournemouth on January 25.

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal breaks past Stuart Dallas of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

