Scott Brown & John Hartson comment on potential Celtic transfer

Scott Brown of Celtic arrives during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has seen his game time at Parkhead reduced ever since Neil Lennon returned to the club.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Scott Brown has labelled Scott Sinclair as a 'phenomenal' player ahead of his potential transfer from Celtic to English Championship side Preston North End. 

Meanwhile, Bhoys legend, John Hartson, has claimed that both Celtic and Sinclair were 'good' to another during his time at the club, but now is perhaps the right time to move on given his lack of game time.

As reported by BBC Sport, out-of-favour winger, Sinclair, will leave Celtic's Dubai training camp on Tuesday to travel to the UK and hold discussions with Preston. 

 

Speaking to Sky Sports News (07/01/20 1:10 pm), Brown was full of praise for his teammate, as he admitted that it would be 'sad' to see him leave. Hartson also offered his thoughts via his personal Twitter account. 

"Scotty has been phenomenal, I saw him this morning and he's been great as well," Brown told Sky Sports News. "We will see if that happens [his move to Preston].

"He has been a great pro as well. The first couple of seasons, he was fantastic with the goals he scored and his running power. It will be a sad miss to see him. But on another side, he is probably thinking about game time as well for himself and it's closer to home."

Sinclair moved to Celtic from then-relegated Aston Villa in 2016, and it is fair to say, during his first few seasons under Brendan Rodgers, he was utterly devastating. 

The Englishmen played a huge part in Rodgers being totally dominant in Scotland, but during parts of last season, his form began to dip and game time started to reduce with it. 

During this campaign, he has hardly featured for Neil Lennon, as now seems the right time for him to move on and return to a division he knows very well. 

Callum McGregor of Celtic and Scott Sinclair of Celtic celebrate with the William Hill Scottish Cup trophy during the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic...

