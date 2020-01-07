What happened to Sam Mechelewski? 24 Hours in Police Custody reveals grim details of 2018 murder

Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody is back on our screens with a gruesome murder case.

While there is always the time for a well-scripted and captivating drama to get our teeth stuck into, sometimes you simply can't beat a real-life documentary series.

Whether that's one of David Attenborough's legendary wildlife documentaries or something more gritty and down-to-earth like Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody, there will always be an appetite for such programmes.

The latter, 24 Hours in Police Custody, has just returned to Channel 4 for its ninth series, a two-part episode titled Murder in the Woods.

24 Hours in Police Custody - Murder in the Woods

The new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody arrived on Monday, January 6th and allows viewers to follow Cambridgeshire police officers as they work to solve the grisly murder of 20-year-old Sam Mechelwski, whose body was found in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntington on January 31st, 2018.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the incident is DCI Adam Gallop who we follow throughout the episode as he examines the crime scene, identifies and arrests suspects before interviewing them.

All of this, and each fascinating twist and turn, is dramatically caught on camera and provides a fascinating insight into the life of police officers as well as delving into a well-publicised case.

After the first episode aired on January 6th, the concluding episode in the two-part series follows suit at 9pm on January 7th, 2020.

What happened to Sam Mechelewski?

The two-part episode is centred around the murder of 20-year-old Sam Mechelewski.

Sam Mechelewski, whose body was found by a dog walker at around 1:30pm on January 31st, 2018, was believed to have been lured into the woods of Hinchingbrooke Country Park the night before by a pair of friends, Jordan Shepherd, 25, and Ashley White, 22, who stabbed Michelewski and beat him with a baseball bat.

When Michelewski's body was examined, he was found to have more than 20 separate injuries.

However, there was very little evidence at the scene as to who killed Sam and his phone and the knife that was used in the murder were not found at the scene.

What police officers did discover though, was a notebook on Michelewski's body, linking Sam and his two killers.

All three people involved were drug dealers - primarily dealing cannabis - and it is thought that the reason why Michelewski was killed is that his two friends were supposedly jealous of Sam as his drug dealing efforts were much more successful.

More details can be found here.

What happened to his killers?

In the days that followed the murder, Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White supposedly went on a lavish shopping spree with money believed to have been taken from Sam's wallet.

However, both were eventually arrested by the police in an investigation that spanned a year.

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White blamed each other for the murder and pleaded not guilty to the killing.

A jury of three men and eight women deliberated for five days on the case at Cambridge Crown Court before the murderers were found guilty on January 28th, 2019, almost an exact year from the murder itself.

The pair were both sentenced to life in prison.

The second episode of the Murder in the Woods two-parter is heading to our screens at 9pm on January 7th, 2020.