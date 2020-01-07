Ross signing reportedly agrees Sunderland exit and 27-year-old could go too

Dylan McGeouch and Marc McNulty are reportedly on their way out of League One Sunderland with Aberdeen and Hibernian interested.

Aberdeen have agreed a deal with Sunderland to sign Dylan McGeouch, according to the Daily Record, while Marc McNulty could be reunited with Jack Ross at Hibernian.

Going into the January transfer window stuck in mid-table mediocrity, it’s fair to say Sunderland fans were hoping to see players arrive rather than be ushered out of the back door.

But while the Black Cats are awaiting their first signing of the month amid ongoing links to Sam Winnall, Antoine Semenyo and Hakeeb Adelakun, it seems that a couple are heading for the exit.

McGeouch has been a huge disappointment on Wearside and, tellingly, hasn’t played a second of League One football since Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross in October. The Scotland international’s most recent appearance came in an FA Cup defeat to Gillingham, the first time Sunderland had been knocked out in round one since 1925.

Now, the Record reports that McGeouch is on the verge of awaking from his Wearside nightmare with Sunderland agreeing a deal with Aberdeen. Talks between the player and club are now set to begin with a man who shone alongside John McGinn at Hibs heading back to Scotland.

And he could be joined above the border by McNulty.

The Reading loanee hasn’t scored a single league goal under Parkinson with just five in 20 in all competitions. And, according to the Northern Echo, the energetic striker could be set to cut his spell in the north east short with Ross keen on a reunion at Easter Road.

McNulty was a big hit at Hibernian last season, hitting the net eight times, and he’d be welcomed back in Edinburgh with open arms.

Sunderland are already short of options in attack, however, and McNulty’s exit will leave them in desperate need of a new centre-forward.