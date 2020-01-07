Reports: Leeds and Nottingham Forest-linked Renaud Emond set for £3.4m transfer elsewhere

An unnamed Championship club is said to have failed with a bid for the reported Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target.

The Leeds United and Nottingham Forest-linked striker Renaud Emond is set to sign for Nantes from Standard Liege, according to reports in France.

Ouest France reports that Emond is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday to finalise a two-and-a-half-year contract subject to a medical.

It was claimed by The Sun last month that Nottingham Forest were watching the 28-year-old, in whom Leeds had also shown an interest.

Norwich City were also said to be chasing Emond, but L'Equipe reports that while there has been contact from this side of the English Channel, it arrived in the form of a €3 million (around £2.55m) approach from a Championship club and was subsequently rejected.

L'Equipe adds that Nantes offered more as a result, and will pay closer to €4m (£3.4m) for Emond, who has scored or made eight goals in 20 games for Standard this season, across domestic and continental competitions.

Leeds are looking to replace Eddie Nketiah, the on-loan striker recalled by Arsenal at the start of the month.

And Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Nketiah as they seek support for Lewis Grabban.

Leeds and Nottingham Forest fans - which centre forward should your club sign this month?