Report: West Ham want five-goal striker, he was frustrated not to join Hammers last year

West Ham United are yet again being linked with Moussa Marega.

According to The Express, West Ham United are still keen on Porto attacker Moussa Marega – and he's 'set' on a move to the Premier League.

It's claimed that Marega wants to be playing in England's top flight by the start of next season, so he wants his move either his month or in the summer.

Marega was allegedly frustrated at a move to West Ham falling through twice in 2019, and now finally wants to leave Porto for the Premier League.

West Ham are allegedly still hoping to sign Marega, meaning they could well move for him this month, but Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested too.

Given those long-standing links to West Ham, it would be little surprise to see David Moyes finally pull a deal off and bring the Malian hitman to East London.

Sebastien Haller needs help up top, and with Albian Ajeti not providing much, a move for a more experienced striker like Marega makes some sense.

The 28-year-old has hit six goals for Porto this season, as well as picking up four assists, whilst he smashed 21 goals and 11 assists last season.

A real battering ram of a striker with great power and running ability, Marega can also play out wide, and with just 18 months left on his Porto deal, West Ham may sense a bargain this month.