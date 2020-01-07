Report: Tottenham battling Liverpool for Elland Road star after scouting missions

Tottenham are reportedly battling Chelsea and Liverpool for Ben White.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Leeds United loanee Ben White.

It's claimed that all three teams want to sign White, and have been scouting him in recent games as Leeds push for promotion back to the Premier League.

White is on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, and there is no break clause in that loan for this month, so any interested club will have to wait until summer.

Still, White could find himself a wanted man come the end of the season, with Leeds no doubt hoping to keep him if they go up, but also the Premier League's elite now keen too.

Profile

White, 22, has come up through the Brighton ranks since joining from Southampton in 2014, and has made just two appearances for the Seagulls.

This is now his third loan move away from the Amex Stadium, with spells at Newport County in League Two and Peterborough United in League One preceding his stint in the Championship.

It's been a case of regular progression for White, and Premier League football awaits for him next season despite his limited playing time with parent club Brighton.

Why do Spurs want him?

White has starred under Marcelo Bielsa, showing his composure both defensively on the ball, possessing great ability to play out from the back.

He isn't exactly imposing at 6ft 1in tall, but he's quick, strong enough to hold his own and reads the game well, and appears to have huge potential to get even better.

A future with England wouldn't be a surprise for White, and with Jan Vertonghen potentially moving on in 2020, White could slot into the Spurs defence as a ball-playing centre back – if they can beat their rivals to him.