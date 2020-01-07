Report states reason why striker has snubbed Liverpool to sign for Aston Villa instead

Liverpool have reportedly missed out on Louie Barry.

According to ESPN, Liverpool wanted to sign Barcelona attacker Louie Barry – but he has instead decided to join Aston Villa.

It's claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United both wanted to sign Barry, but Villa have been his first-choice destination for weeks now.

Barry allegedly decided to leave Barcelona at the end of 2019, and Villa are now closing in on a deal to land the striker in the coming days.

One of the key reasons behind Barry's decision is a potential reunion with Aston Villa academy boss Mark Harrison, who worked with Barry at West Bromwich Albion.

Barry only left West Brom for a move to Barcelona in July following a lengthy pursuit, but the 16-year-old has allegedly set his heart on a swift return to England.

That will be a massive blow for the Baggies, who will have hated losing such a talented young player in the first place, but now seeing him join a bitter rival will be another disappointment.

An England Under-17 international with two goals in two games, Barry has been touted as a star of the future, so Villa are set to land a major coup.

Liverpool would have loved to add Barry to Harvey Elliott at Anfield, but it seems that Harrison has been Villa's trump card in a massive transfer win.