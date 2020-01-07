Quick links

Aston Villa

Liverpool

Premier League

Report states reason why striker has snubbed Liverpool to sign for Aston Villa instead

Olly Dawes
West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy "Golden Boot" after representing England taken in West Bromwich, England on November 11 2018.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have reportedly missed out on Louie Barry.

Louie Mark Barry of FC Barcelona in action during The Otten Cup match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Barcelona held at De Herdgang, the training ground & youth academy field of PSV Eindhoven...

According to ESPN, Liverpool wanted to sign Barcelona attacker Louie Barry – but he has instead decided to join Aston Villa.

It's claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United both wanted to sign Barry, but Villa have been his first-choice destination for weeks now.

Barry allegedly decided to leave Barcelona at the end of 2019, and Villa are now closing in on a deal to land the striker in the coming days.

 

One of the key reasons behind Barry's decision is a potential reunion with Aston Villa academy boss Mark Harrison, who worked with Barry at West Bromwich Albion.

Barry only left West Brom for a move to Barcelona in July following a lengthy pursuit, but the 16-year-old has allegedly set his heart on a swift return to England.

That will be a massive blow for the Baggies, who will have hated losing such a talented young player in the first place, but now seeing him join a bitter rival will be another disappointment.

West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy

An England Under-17 international with two goals in two games, Barry has been touted as a star of the future, so Villa are set to land a major coup.

Liverpool would have loved to add Barry to Harvey Elliott at Anfield, but it seems that Harrison has been Villa's trump card in a massive transfer win.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) and Aston Villa's English head coach Dean Smith look on during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch