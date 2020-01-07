Report: Club outlines type of offer needed for 'new Drogba' on Tottenham radar

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the hunt for Lille goal machine Victor Osimhen - but Spurs are far from the only club linked.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be one of the clubs in the hunt for Lille striker Victor Osimhen but a Sky Sports report suggests Spurs and the rest of the chasing pack could be left disappointed this month.

Osimhen has enjoyed a superb debut season for the French club, weighing in with an impressive 10 goals and four assists in just 18 Ligue 1 appearances, plus a further two goals in the Champions League and one in the Coupe de la Ligue (Transfermarkt).

Despite having only switched clubs last August, joining Lille from Belgian club Charleroi in a £10.8million fee on a five-year deal, the 21-year-old is already being linked with the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a phenomenon,” the Nigeria international’s former Charleroi teammate Nicolas Penneteau told Voix du Nord - as quoted by Goal.com - at the start of the season. “I’d compare him to Didier Drogba. He has the same profile. He can do everything and he’s phenomenally powerful.”

However, Sky Sports has claimed that only one player has been earmarked by Lille to be sold this month - midfielder Boubakary Soumare, a box-to-box midfielder in the "mould of Paul Pogba" who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

As for Osimhen, he reportedly "will not depart unless Lille receive an eye-watering offer" - and given he's young, contracted to the club until the summer of 2024 and has already proven himself in the French top flight with potentially much more to come, who could blame them for such a stance?

The Telegraph stated a month ago that new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was to delve into the January market for a back-up to Harry Kane, and given the England star has now been sidelined with a hamstring injury, Spurs may well be stepping up their efforts.