Report: Southampton and Crystal Palace offered three-time Premier league champion

Old Trafford hero Rafael da Silva could be heading back to the Premier League with Southampton, Palace or Brighton and Hove Albion.

We can see what you did there, Lyon.

The French giants are keen to cash in on a former Manchester United defender before the month is out and they, it seems, have approached three clubs from across the channel who are crying out for a new right-back.

Palace never managed to adequately replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka while Southampton will lose Cedric Soares when his contract expires next summer. At the Amex, meanwhile, neither Marvin Montoya or Ezequiel Schelotto have managed to really nail down the position with any degree of authority.

So the chance to bring Rafael back to England may be too good to turn down.

The two-time Brazil international is just 29, believe it or not, and still has plenty left to offer – even if his trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford feels like a long time ago. Rafael, a three time Premier League champion under Sir Alex Ferguson, was a huge fan favourite at Man United with his swashbuckling, typically Samba style endearing himself to supporters from the very first moment.

Injuries have blunted his pace, though experience has seen Rafael shore up the defensive side of his game.

Don’t be surprised, then, if Southampton, Palace or Brighton take up the offer.