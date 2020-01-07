Quick links

Report: Premier League duo could join Middlesbrough, Woodgate a 'huge fan' of one

Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah left Championship leaders Leeds United this month and the Tottenham and Arsenal kids could be Boro-bound.

Jonathan Woodgate the head coach

Two Leeds United fan favourites could be on their way to Middlesbrough with Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah being linked with moves to Jonathan Woodgate’s in-form side, as reported by the Northern Echo.

After transforming Boro’s fortunes on the back of a four-game winning run in the Championship, Boro have already made good use of the loan market this month.

Patrick Roberts, the £11 million Manchester City winger, headed up to the North East before Sunday’s hard-fought FA Cup third round draw against Tottenham Hotspur. And, with funds tight at the Riverside, Woodgate and co will have to box clever for the remainder of the window too with the likes of Clarke and Nketiah in their sights.

 

Clarke returned to parent club Spurs recently after playing just 19 minutes of league football since re-joining Leeds on a temporary deal last summer. Jose Mourinho has already confirmed, via Football London, that the £9 million speed-machine will be loaned out to another club for the remainder of the season.

Nketiah also found game-time hard to come by under Marcelo Bielsa and saw his loan spell from Arsenal cut short too last week. A natural goalscorer, Woodgate is reportedly a ‘huge fan’ of an England U21 international who could add some clinical finishing to a Middlesbrough side who have struggled badly for goals all season.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Considering that Boro looked like a side devoid of all creativity just a few weeks ago, the prospect of Clarke, Roberts and Nketiah linking up in attack should have supporters at the Riverside drooling.

Things are certainly looking up under Woodgate.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

