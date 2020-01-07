Report: Potential £25m signing could be good news for Newcastle and Aston Villa

Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, while Aston Villa want Michy Batshuayi.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea signing Gabriel Barbosa, could enable Newcastle United and Aston Villa to bring in their own targets.

Aston Villa want Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi, while Newcastle are keen on Olivier Giroud.

At the moment the Blues are reluctant to offload the pair, as they don’t want to leave themselves short up-front.

However, the Star claims that if Frank Lampard brings in Barbosa then both of the Chelsea fringe players could be allowed to complete moves.

Chelsea are believed to be keen on Barbosa, who would set them back £25 million to sign from Inter Milan this month.

If the transfer goes through it could be good news for Newcastle and Villa, who badly need strikers.

Giroud would surely be a good addition for Steve Bruce’s side, who have struggled for goals this season.

Joelinton has been a woeful signing so far, given his huge fee, while Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle have both failed to hit the back of the net so far this term.

Villa, meanwhile, are also short of options up-top with Wesley out for the season, and Batshuayi could make them a more potent threat over the second half of the season.