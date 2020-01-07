Quick links

Newcastle United

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Potential £25m signing could be good news for Newcastle and Aston Villa

John Verrall
Gabriel Barbosa of CR Flamengo competes for the ball with Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, while Aston Villa want Michy Batshuayi.

Gabriel Barbosa of CR Flamengo competes for the ball with Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea signing Gabriel Barbosa, could enable Newcastle United and Aston Villa to bring in their own targets.

Aston Villa want Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi, while Newcastle are keen on Olivier Giroud.

At the moment the Blues are reluctant to offload the pair, as they don’t want to leave themselves short up-front.

However, the Star claims that if Frank Lampard brings in Barbosa then both of the Chelsea fringe players could be allowed to complete moves.

 

Chelsea are believed to be keen on Barbosa, who would set them back £25 million to sign from Inter Milan this month.

If the transfer goes through it could be good news for Newcastle and Villa, who badly need strikers.

Giroud would surely be a good addition for Steve Bruce’s side, who have struggled for goals this season.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Joelinton has been a woeful signing so far, given his huge fee, while Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle have both failed to hit the back of the net so far this term.

Villa, meanwhile, are also short of options up-top with Wesley out for the season, and Batshuayi could make them a more potent threat over the second half of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch