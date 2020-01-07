Report: PL side struggling to agree contract with £5m star, with Celtic and Newcastle United keen

Newcastle United and Celtic are said to be among the admirers of Everton defender Lewis Gibson.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Celtic and Newcastle United target Lewis Gibson is struggling to agree a new deal with Everton.

Gibson has just six months remaining on his current contract at Everton, with Celtic and Newcastle among the sides keen to take him away from Goodison Park.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Gibson is admired by Celtic, while the Northern Echo have suggested that Newcastle want to bring the £5 million defender back to St. James’ Park.

The latest reports could be good news for Gibson’s suitors too, as Everton are finding it difficult to agree a contract.

Gibson is said to want assurances over game time that he will receive at Everton before he signs a new deal, as he has struggled to break into the first-team so far.

Despite training with the senior squad, Gibson has not made his senior debut for the Toffees.

Celtic can actually speak to Gibson now to try and agree a pre-contract agreement, but Newcastle would have to wait until the summer to arrange a similar deal.

The Magpies could look to land the centre-back on a cut price deal though, given that he will be available on a free in just six months time unless Everton make a breakthrough in contract talks.

Losing Gibson could be a blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s side as he is regarded as one of the brightest prospects at Goodison Park currently.