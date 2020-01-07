Report: Peter Ramage could return to join Newcastle United

Former Newcastle United defender Peter Ramage is keen to take the under-23 job at the club he supports.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United supporter Peter Ramage could return to take charge of their under-23 side.

Ramage represented Newcastle as a player and said to the Chronicle that he ‘lived the dream’ at St. James’ Park, playing for the club who he supports.

And it seems that Ramage could now have a role to play at Newcastle again.

The 36-year-old wants to take his first steps into management, and has applied to be Newcastle’s under-23 boss.

Neil Redfearn recently left the Tynesiders, leaving the role vacant, with Ramage thought to be one of the applicants.

Newcastle have failed to produce too much talent through their academy in recent times, although Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff can now be used as poster boys.

The Longstaff brothers have both broken into Steve Bruce’s side’s first-team this season, after developing at Newcastle.

And Ramage would hope to help provide more of Newcastle’s young players with a route to the first-team if he was given the job.