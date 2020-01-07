Quick links

Report: Liverpool renew interest in £13m star who snubbed Klopp in 2017

Danny Owen
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Leon Bailey has struggled this season at Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen - but a move to Liverpool is still reportedly on the cards.

Leon Bailey of Bayer 04 Leverkusen Interview during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a cut-price alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to Goal.

Eagle-eyed Reds supporters will recognise this name. Bailey has a history with the reigning European kings, after all.

Back in 2017, when the Jamaican international swapped Genk for the Bundesliga in what has proved to be a bargain £13 million deal (ESPN), he revealed that he turned down the chance to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

“Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool – a lot of clubs were interested,” Bailey told FourFourTwo. “The most important thing as a pro is taking things a step at a time and not rushing to the top too quickly. Because once you get there, where do you go next?”

 

This, of course, does not mean that Bailey has anything against the Merseyside giants.

Instead, his decision to choose Leverkusen over Liverpool shows a maturity and an awareness that he needed to take a slower route to the top with the German giants a safe stepping stone on his path to potential greatness.

(L-R) Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus , Leon Bailey of Bayer 04 Leverkusen during the UEFA Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus at the BayArena on December 11, 2019 in...

Goal suggests that Liverpool are big fans of Borussia Dortmund’s England international Sancho but Bailey would be a far more affordable option for a club who have a habit of turning bargain signings into world-class talents.

There is no getting away from the fact that 2019/20 has been a frustrating season for Bailey, however, with his extraordinary performances of two years ago feeling like a long time ago. Though this is a player with mercurial talent in his boots, as two stunning free-kicks against Bayern Munich will attest.

Leon Bailey of Leverkusen celebrating his goal for the lead during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

