Report: Leeds will sell 24-year-old for £500,000 with Sunderland interested

League One hopefuls Sunderland reportedly want to raid Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United to bring right-back Lewie Coyle to the Stadium of Light.

Leeds United are willing to accept just £500,000 for Lewie Coyle with Sunderland hoping to snap up the right-back during the January transfer window, as reported by the Northern Echo.

The fact that Luke O’Nien has spent most of the 2019/20 season as Sunderland’s designated right-back does not reflect well on the recruitment depart at the Stadium of Light.

O’Nien might be the Black Cats’ very own Mr Versatile, League One's answer to James Milner if you will, but he is a central midfielder by trade and continues to look like a square peg in a round hole on the flank.

So Coyle, who has been one of the division’s stand-out full-backs over the last few seasons, would certainly be a welcome addition on Wearside.

The 24-year-old really caught the eye during two-and-a-half years on loan at Fleetwood Town, winning the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award in 2018 thanks to his swashbuckling performances on the right-hand side.

Coyle returned to parent club Leeds earlier this month and, with his contract due to expire in the summer, Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship giants are willing to listen to offers of £500,000 for their long-serving academy graduate.

Despite doubts swirling about Sunderland’s ownership, the perennial underachievers should still be able to afford a cut-price fee for a player who should walk into Phil Parkinson’s starting XI.

Coyle is not a player who will immediately turn Sunderland into play-off favourites but he would fill a considerable gap in a misfit squad.