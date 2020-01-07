Report: Leeds to beat Norwich to the signing of teenage Italian, long-term deal mooted

Elia Caprile is set to leave Serie A Chievo Verona with Championship table-toppers Leeds United set to land the exciting goalkeeper.

Another exciting young goalkeeper appears to be on his way to Elland Road with L’Arena reporting that Chievo Verona’s Elia Caprile is Leeds United bound.

It seems rather fitting that, less than 24 hours after Ilan Meslier shone on his Whites debut away at Arsenal, the Championship promotion-chasers are set to snap up another of Europe’s most promising shot-stoppers.

Few had heard of 19-year-old Meslier before he moved to West Yorkshire on loan from Lorient over the summer but, with the Frenchman producing a series of impressive stops during Monday’s unfortunate FA Cup third round defeat, there can be no doubting his talents any longer.

So surely Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta have earned the benefit of the doubt with Caprile reportedly set to swap Verona for England’s second tier.

L’Arena reports that Caprile is going to sign a long-term deal at Leeds with Norwich City set to miss out on a player they have tracked for some time.

The report adds that Chievo will now attempt to bring Andrea Seculin back from his loan spell at Sampdoria as they prepare for life without their back-up goalkeeper.

Caprile is expected to play U23 football for the time being at Leeds, though he could be promoted to second choice behind Meslier with a lengthy ban looming over regular number one Kiko Casilla (BBC).

Bielsa is a coach famed for his tendency to put faith in unproven youngsters and the impending arrival of Caprile is another example of that.