Report: Everton interested in signing £20m star who claimed he was as good as Eden Hazard

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could be looking to make some attacking additions over the coming weeks.

According to goal.com, Everton are interested in signing Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo.

Napoli have already lodged a bid for Boga, but Everton are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

He is a player who Carlo Ancelotti should know well, and his arrival at Everton could be the reason why the Toffees are keen on the winger.

Boga actually has some experience of English football, as he was with Chelsea during his younger years.

And during that time Boga certainly showed some confidence, as he claimed that even Eden Hazard wasn’t a better player than him.

"Every now and then, I wonder if I should've waited longer for my chance at Chelsea," he said to the Daily Mail.

"But I had to play regularly and I was behind Hazard, Pedro and Willian in the pecking order. It's not that they were better than me, but they were ahead in the hierarchy."

Boga has impressed in Italy this season, where he has been a key player for Sassuolo, and there is a feeling that he could improve Everton’s attack, although he would set them back around £20 million (Goal).

Ancelotti’s men are in need of an injection of quality, with Everton’s squad being heavily criticised after a defeat to Liverpool youngsters in their most recent outing.

While Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both showed signs of promise recently, almost every other place in Everton’s attack is up for grabs.

And Boga could have a route into Everton’s first-team if he was to join in the January transfer window.