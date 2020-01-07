Report: Euro manager eyes reunion with reported Aston Villa, West Ham & Newcastle target

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is seemingly attracting interest from Premier League trio Aston Villa, West Ham United and Newcastle United this month.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham have seemingly been dealt a blow in their bid to land Olivier Giroud's signature as his former manager, Antonio Conte, eyes a reunion with him at Inter, according to a report.

The Sun have claimed that Conte, who worked with Giroud at Chelsea, is leading the race to sign the £10 million man, with Villa, Newcastle and West Ham keen to add the Frenchman to their squads.

It could be argued that from Villa, Newcastle and West Ham, it is Dean Smith's side who are perhaps more desperate to sign a striker because their first-choice, Wesley, is out for the rest of the season.

All three clubs secured the services of big-money forwards in the summer - Villa signed Wesley, the Hammers brought Sebastien Haller from Germany, whilst the North East outfit also raided the Bundesliga for Joelinton.

Despite arriving with such high expectations, all three haven't seemingly produced what was expected of them from their very up front and passionate supporters.

Securing the signature of Giroud would transform the fortunes of any team outside of England's top-six because the World Cup winner is a very intelligent striker.

Giroud is, of course, based in London, so if here were to stay in the Premier League, it has to be questioned if the East London outfit holds an advantage.

But if it were to come down to finances, Villa would perhaps back themselves to show their power, whilst Newcastle owner, Mike Ashley, isn't exactly known to spend big despite his recent summer spree - though he was seemingly just using the money that was opened up from Salomon Rondon's departure and Ayoze Perez's sale to Leicester.

Either way, a big few weeks await the above three clubs because the decisions they make during this winter market could play a big part in where they finish at the end of the season.

Added with that, for Giroud, he needs the right fight and a team that will offer him regular game time because the European Championships are around the corner and he will be wanting to play his part in that tournament.