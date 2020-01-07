Report: Carlo Ancelotti eyes first Everton signing, with club willing to sell

Everton are said to be keen on centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has excelled for St. Etienne this season.

According to The Daily Star, Everton want to sign St. Etienne defender Wesley Fofana, with Carlo Ancelotti looking to improve his side’s defence.

Ancelotti has already seen the scale of the task awaiting him at Goodison Park, with Everton in awful form in their match against Liverpool at the weekend.

Ancelotti has already made signing a new centre-back his top priority at Everton, with Fofana now on the Toffees’ radar.

Fofana has made 12 appearances for St. Etienne this term, despite still being in his teenaged years.

The French side are also believed to be willing to sell the youngster, which suits Everton, although any deal may have to wait until the summer.

There is no question that Everton are short at the back currently, with Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Micheal Keane their only real options in the position.

There are question marks surrounding all three players currently, and the hope is that Fofana’s arrival would make Everton a much tougher team to break down in future.