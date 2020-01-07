Quick links

Report: Carlo Ancelotti eyes first Everton signing, with club willing to sell

Everton are said to be keen on centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has excelled for St. Etienne this season.

Wesley Fofana of Saint-Etienne during the Ligue 1 match between AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on December 15, 2019 in Saint-Etienne,...

According to The Daily Star, Everton want to sign St. Etienne defender Wesley Fofana, with Carlo Ancelotti looking to improve his side’s defence.

Ancelotti has already seen the scale of the task awaiting him at Goodison Park, with Everton in awful form in their match against Liverpool at the weekend.

Ancelotti has already made signing a new centre-back his top priority at Everton, with Fofana now on the Toffees’ radar.

 

Fofana has made 12 appearances for St. Etienne this term, despite still being in his teenaged years.

The French side are also believed to be willing to sell the youngster, which suits Everton, although any deal may have to wait until the summer.

Bordeaux's French forward Jimmy Briand (C) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender William Saliba (L) and Saint-Etienne's French defender Wesley Fofana (R) during the French L1 football...

There is no question that Everton are short at the back currently, with Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Micheal Keane their only real options in the position.

There are question marks surrounding all three players currently, and the hope is that Fofana’s arrival would make Everton a much tougher team to break down in future.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

