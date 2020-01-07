Quick links

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa receive answer after trying to re-sign their former striker

Olly Dawes
Christain Benteke of Aston Villa celebrates his goal for Aston Villa during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on September 15, 2012 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa may be open to bringing Christian Benteke back to the club.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on September 22, 2019 in London, United...

According to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace have told Aston Villa that they will only sell Christian Benteke rather than loan him out.

It's suggested that Villa have asked the question about taking Benteke on loan, but have been met with a firm response that he will only leave for a cash deal.

That could change if Palace sign a striker themselves, but for now, Villa will have to look elsewhere for a new centre forward.

 

Villa are in the market for a striker after losing big-money summer signing Wesley for the rest of the season, whilst Keinan Davis is also on the sidelines.

That leaves Jonathan Kodjia as Dean Smith's only recognised striker, so asking the question about a return for Benteke isn't a huge surprise.

The Belgian hit 49 goals in 101 games for Villa having joined from Genk in 2012, earning himself a huge move to Liverpool in 2015.

Christian Benteke of Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Benteke's goals have dried up since though, scoring just 31 goals in 147 games across spells with Liverpool and now Palace, with just four goals in his last 65 games.

He may not provide goals, but Benteke is still a popular man at Villa from his first spell with the club, and whilst he penned a new one-year extension in October, Villa may still hope to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Christain Benteke of Aston Villa celebrates his goal for Aston Villa during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on September 15, 2012 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch