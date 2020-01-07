Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa in pole position to land in-demand striker

John Verrall
West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy "Golden Boot" after representing England taken in West Bromwich, England on November 11 2018.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are said to be leading the race to sign Louie Barry from Barcelona.

West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are in pole position to land Louie Barry from Barcelona.

Barry only left West Bromwich Albion to join Barca in the summer, but he could be set for a swift exit.

Villa are now being heavily linked with the £3 million striker, who has interest from a range of clubs.

 

It is believed that Barry is very much in-demand, but Villa are winning the race to bring the youngster back to the Midlands as things stand.

If Barry was to arrive at Villa it could be an exciting signing, as he was regarded as one of the top English talents for his age group when at West Brom.

Dean Smith the head coach

Barry is said to interested in a move to Villa, as he is already ‘unsettled’ at Barcelona.

Villa’s senior side are actually short of strikers right now, but it seems likely that the 16-year-old will be signed for their under-23 side initially, rather than as a first-team option.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch