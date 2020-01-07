Report: Aston Villa in pole position to land in-demand striker

Aston Villa are said to be leading the race to sign Louie Barry from Barcelona.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are in pole position to land Louie Barry from Barcelona.

Barry only left West Bromwich Albion to join Barca in the summer, but he could be set for a swift exit.

Villa are now being heavily linked with the £3 million striker, who has interest from a range of clubs.

It is believed that Barry is very much in-demand, but Villa are winning the race to bring the youngster back to the Midlands as things stand.

If Barry was to arrive at Villa it could be an exciting signing, as he was regarded as one of the top English talents for his age group when at West Brom.

Barry is said to interested in a move to Villa, as he is already ‘unsettled’ at Barcelona.

Villa’s senior side are actually short of strikers right now, but it seems likely that the 16-year-old will be signed for their under-23 side initially, rather than as a first-team option.