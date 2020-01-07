Report: Aston Villa and West Ham bid for striker who Shevchenko called 'incredible'

Could AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek be heading to the Premier League? West Ham United and Aston Villa are reportedly very interested.

Aston Villa and West Ham have made offers for £30 million AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to Corriere della Sera.

Just 12 months ago, the Poland international was one of the hottest prospects in European football. After a stunning start to life in Serie A with Genoa, matching the legendary Gabriel Batistuta by scoring in his first seven games in the competition, Piatek made what looked like a life-changing move to the San Siro.

But if Milan fans thought they had discovered the new Andriy Shevchenko, or potentially the heir to Pippo Inzaghi, it’s fair to say Piatek’s form so far in 2019/20 has been a major disappointment.

The seven-time European champions find themselves stuck in 12th place in the Serie A table with Piatek, who has found the net just four times in 18 matches, coming under fire as a result. It’s not all his own fault of course, with Milan suffering from a severe lack of creativity, though the 24-year-old has to take his share of the blame with the sleeping giants stuck in their slumber.

And, according to reports in Italy, Aston Villa and West Ham have both launched bids as they look to offer Piatek a fresh start away from the San Siro.

Milan’s Chief Football Officer, Zvonimir Boban, will reportedly consider the offers though Piatek seemingly sees a move to Villa Park or the London Stadium as something of a downgrade. He, Corriere della Sera claims, is uncertain about a move to one of England’s struggling sides.

If the Pole changes his mind, Aston Villa will be praying that Piatek is capable of rediscovering the form which resulted in 30 goals in all competitions last season.

"He's my heir," Milan legend Shevchenko told Sport Mediaset in February. "He has incredible instinct in front of goal and scored goals of a great striker."

Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also a big fan, calling Piatek a 'machine'.