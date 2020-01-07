Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: £80m Chelsea target changes agents to Roman Abramovich's friend

John Verrall
Wilfried Zaha of PalaceWilfried Zaha of Palace during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 14, 2019 in London,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea have been said to be tracking Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for some time now.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action with Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 1, 2020 in...

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha has now changed his agent to Pini Zahavi, which indicates his willingness to move on from Crystal Palace.

Zahavi is one of the most well known football agents currently working, and is good friends with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The move could push Zaha even closer to Chelsea, with Frank Lampard’s men thought to be tracking the winger.

 

Palace still want £80 million for Zaha, but Chelsea have the funds to make the transfer possible, following the lifting of their transfer ban.

Whether Chelsea will now seek to do a deal, with Abramovich potentially having the inside track on any move, remains to be seen.

Zaha could be a good addition to Chelsea’s squad though, as he would enhance the quality of Frank Lampard’s attacking line-up.

Wilfried Zaha of PalaceWilfried Zaha of Palace during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 14, 2019 in London,...

Chelsea have lacked a touch of quality in wide areas at times this season, with the form of many of their attackers being inconsistent.

Zaha’s skill and pace could give Chelsea another outlet to use though.

And his move to Stamford Bridge may just have become more likely, following his change of agent.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch