Report: £80m Chelsea target changes agents to Roman Abramovich's friend

Chelsea have been said to be tracking Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for some time now.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea target Wilfried Zaha has now changed his agent to Pini Zahavi, which indicates his willingness to move on from Crystal Palace.

Zahavi is one of the most well known football agents currently working, and is good friends with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The move could push Zaha even closer to Chelsea, with Frank Lampard’s men thought to be tracking the winger.

Palace still want £80 million for Zaha, but Chelsea have the funds to make the transfer possible, following the lifting of their transfer ban.

Whether Chelsea will now seek to do a deal, with Abramovich potentially having the inside track on any move, remains to be seen.

Zaha could be a good addition to Chelsea’s squad though, as he would enhance the quality of Frank Lampard’s attacking line-up.

Chelsea have lacked a touch of quality in wide areas at times this season, with the form of many of their attackers being inconsistent.

Zaha’s skill and pace could give Chelsea another outlet to use though.

And his move to Stamford Bridge may just have become more likely, following his change of agent.