Report: £5m man has concerns about joining Aston Villa or Newcastle

Olivier Giroud can leave Chelsea for £5m - with Premier League strugglers Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly interested.

Olivier Giroud has no interest in throwing himself into a relegation battle as Premier League strugglers Aston Villa and Newcastle United are linked with the seldom-seen Chelsea striker, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Understandably for a man who has spent the best part of a decade scoring goals at the top level, the World Cup, Europa League and three-time FA Cup winner believes he can still make a difference for a top level team, even at the age of 33.

No wonder he is in favour of a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan then, according to The Telegraph. The Nerazzuri beat Napoli at the Stadio San Paulo for the first time in 23 years on Monday night to move ahead of Juventus at the top of the Serie A table with a real feelgood factor around the San Siro - well, the blue half at least.

In stark contrast, Villa and Newcastle could see the 2019/20 campaign end in heartbreak rather than glory with both clubs hovering just above the relegation zone.

According to Bleacher Report, Giroud has plenty of reservations about linking up with Dean Smith or Steve Bruce. Euro 2020 is round the corner and, while France’s third highest all-time goalscorer looks assured of a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad, he could do without a relegation on his CV.

This will come as a blow to the likes of Aston Villa or Newcastle, who are both crying out for a top class centre-forward. Giroud’s substantial Premier League experience makes him even more tempting for potential suitors – as does his bargain £5 million price-tag (Express).