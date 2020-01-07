Report: £110,000-a-week Chelsea player arrives for Aston Villa medical, he's made promises

Aston Villa are reportedly set to sign Danny Drinkwater.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is at Aston Villa's training ground to undergo a medical with the club.

It's claimed that Villa have swooped to sign Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season, having seen his Burnley loan spell end early.

The 29-year-old has endured off-field problems this season, but he has allegedly promised Villa that he will work as hard as possible to help Villa.

Dean Smith wanted Premier League experience in his side, and Drinkwater will help fill the void left by injured midfielder John McGinn.

Additionally, it's noted that Chelsea have relaxed their demands to let Drinkwater go, meaning Villa aren't paying all of his £110,000-a-week wages during his time at Villa Park.

Drinkwater was a key part of the Leicester title-winning side in 2016, but a move to Chelsea hasn't gone quite as well as it did for midfield partner N'Golo Kante.

Drinkwater has only played 23 times for Chelsea and then just twice for Burnley, meaning he's barely played since leaving Leicester for Stamford Bridge in 2017.

Villa must now hope he can recapture his best form, especially as his loan move from Chelsea now means that Villa have taken themselves out of the race to land Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.