Rangers teen Leon King joins same agency as three Tottenham stars amid Spurs transfer rumours

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are said to fear King's departure from Ibrox.

The teenage Rangers defender Leon King has changed agents amid speculation linking him with a move away from Ibrox - as several sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly circle.

The Daily Mail listed King - who is one of the leading lights in Rangers' academy set up - among the players 'liked' by Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window.

It followed a report in The Daily Record which claimed that Rangers fear losing the 15-year-old after he rejected the Gers' offer of a first professional contract.

The team now managed by Steven Gerrard saw Billy Gilmour depart to Chelsea in similar circumstances two-and-a-half-years ago.

And Chelsea, along with Liverpool, Manchester City and RB Leipzig, are also listed as interested parties by The Daily Record.

King's switch to BaseSoccer - as revealed on the London-based agency's Twitter account earlier today (Tuesday) - is likely to raise further questions about his future at Rangers, especially with a trio of prominent Tottenham players, Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose already on Base's books, according to Sport Business.

Although, that being said, several of King's young Rangers colleagues are also among the company's clientele - notably Glenn Middleton, Jamie Barjonas and Dapo Mebude.