Rangers teen Leon King joins same agency as three Tottenham stars amid Spurs transfer rumours

Aiden Cusick
General view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers are said to fear King's departure from Ibrox.

The teenage Rangers defender Leon King has changed agents amid speculation linking him with a move away from Ibrox - as several sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly circle. 

The Daily Mail listed King - who is one of the leading lights in Rangers' academy set up - among the players 'liked' by Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window.

It followed a report in The Daily Record which claimed that Rangers fear losing the 15-year-old after he rejected the Gers' offer of a first professional contract.

 

The team now managed by Steven Gerrard saw Billy Gilmour depart to Chelsea in similar circumstances two-and-a-half-years ago.

And Chelsea, along with Liverpool, Manchester City and RB Leipzig, are also listed as interested parties by The Daily Record.

General view ahead of the U18s Premier League match between Tottenham Hot Spur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London, England.

King's switch to BaseSoccer - as revealed on the London-based agency's Twitter account earlier today (Tuesday) - is likely to raise further questions about his future at Rangers, especially with a trio of prominent Tottenham players, Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose already on Base's books, according to Sport Business.

 
 
 
We’re delighted to welcome Rangers and Scotland U17 defender @leon._.king to Base!

Although, that being said, several of King's young Rangers colleagues are also among the company's clientele - notably Glenn Middleton, Jamie Barjonas and Dapo Mebude.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

