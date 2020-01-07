Quick links

Report: Rangers believe £400k target could become a multi-million-pound player at Ibrox

Rangers are reportedly set to step up their interest in the striker, who Steven Gerrard could bring to Ibrox for a cut-price fee this summer.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers believe Tyrese Campbell could become a multi-million-pound player if developed properly at Ibrox, according to The Daily Record.

The newspaper claims Rangers are set to step up their interest in the Stoke City striker they have sent scouts to watch regularly, and for whom Celtic have 'started to make advances'.

Campbell - whose father, Kevin, counts Arsenal and Everton among his former clubs - is out of contract at Stoke next summer and it is said he could be signed by a Scottish club for around £400,000 in compensation.

 

Rangers' English rivals - which include Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, according to The Daily Record - may have to pay significantly more for the 20-year-old, as Stoke discovered upon signing him under similar circumstances in 2016.

Campbell is reported to have cost the Potters £1.75 million, but has started just 11 of his 30 appearances for the club and looks unlikely to stay at the Bet365 Stadium beyond the end of his deal.

Regular first-team football could therefore be top of Campbell's agenda when it comes to deciding his next club.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

And Rangers may fancy their chances of delivering it, with Jermain Defoe's spell yet to be extended into next season and Alfredo Morelos's list of admirers seemingly growing by the game.

The Gers need only to look at Celtic's success with Moussa Dembele, another striker plucked for pittance from England's second tier, as evidence of how quickly a-couple-of-hundred-thousand-pounds can be turned into an eight-figure fee (£20m after just two years in the Frenchman's case).

