Rangers issue blunt statement over 24-year-old

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have confirmed Eros Grezda's exit.

Rangers have confirmed that Eros Grezda has left the club by releasing a blunt statement this afternoon.

The Scottish Sun reported on Monday that the Albania international was set to leave the Gers to re-sign for Osijek.

Grezda joined Rangers in a £2 million deal from the Croatian club during the summer of 2018 but had flopped in a big way in Glasgow.

And the Ibrox side are clearly happy to get him off the books, evident by a refusal to thank him during a 46-word exit statement.

The club wrote on its official website: "Rangers can today confirm that Albanian attacker Eros Grezda has joined NK Osijek on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

"Grezda joined the club in 2018 from Osijek and made 16 appearances for the club after making his debut against Dundee in September that year."

Grezda hasn't kicked a ball for Steven Gerrard's senior side this season following a spitting incident at Ballymena for Graeme Murty's reserves earlier in September.

The Rangers manager was unequivocal in saying that the 24-year-old would never play for him again and he clearly meant it.

Grezda, a winger, managed only two goals for the light Blues during a disappointing first season in Scotland, and he'll be no great loss to the club.

Ryan Kent's return, coupled with Jordan Jones's addition, meant that the writing was on the wall for Grezda long before incurring the wrath of Gerrard, and leaving was only a matter of time.