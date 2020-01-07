Rangers issue blunt statement over 24-year-old

Quick links

Eros Grezda of Rangers celebrates after he scores his team's sixth goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on November 11, 2018...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have confirmed Eros Grezda's exit.

Eros Grezda of Rangers shoots at goal during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Quarter Final match between Rangers and Ayr United on September 26, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers have confirmed that Eros Grezda has left the club by releasing a blunt statement this afternoon.

The Scottish Sun reported on Monday that the Albania international was set to leave the Gers to re-sign for Osijek.

Grezda joined Rangers in a £2 million deal from the Croatian club during the summer of 2018 but had flopped in a big way in Glasgow.

And the Ibrox side are clearly happy to get him off the books, evident by a refusal to thank him during a 46-word exit statement.

 

The club wrote on its official website: "Rangers can today confirm that Albanian attacker Eros Grezda has joined NK Osijek on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

"Grezda joined the club in 2018 from Osijek and made 16 appearances for the club after making his debut against Dundee in September that year."

Grezda hasn't kicked a ball for Steven Gerrard's senior side this season following a spitting incident at Ballymena for Graeme Murty's reserves earlier in September.

The Rangers manager was unequivocal in saying that the 24-year-old would never play for him again and he clearly meant it.

Grezda, a winger, managed only two goals for the light Blues during a disappointing first season in Scotland, and he'll be no great loss to the club.

Ryan Kent's return, coupled with Jordan Jones's addition, meant that the writing was on the wall for Grezda long before incurring the wrath of Gerrard, and leaving was only a matter of time.

Eros Grezda of Rangers reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Spartak Moscow at Ibrox Stadium on October 25, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

