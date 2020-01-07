Quick links

'Winner for me': Some Rangers fans react to exciting report about 6ft 2in striker

Lyle Taylor of Charlton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forrest at The Valley on August 20, 2019 in London, England.
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have been linked with the 6ft 2in striker, but Ibrox isn't the only place he's reportedly interesting.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about speculation claiming that reported Ibrox target Lyle Taylor could be on his way out of Charlton Athletic this month.

According to London News Online, East Street Investments - who now run Charlton - have withdrawn their contract offer to Taylor and are set to consider any bids they receive for the 29-year-old in the January transfer window.

Taylor is entering his final few months of his contract at The Valley with a number of clubs from both sides of the border seemingly taking an interest in a player who has scored 28 goals in 54 league games for the Addicks.

Rangers, West Brom, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on Taylor, according to Sky Sports, while TEAMtalk believe Nottingham Forest and Norwich City are also reportedly interested in the marksman's services.

The Gers snapped up Joe Aribo from Charlton last summer, which led to a public difference in opinion between Steven Gerrard and Lee Bowyer (talkSPORT), and some of the Ibrox faithful gave their thoughts on the prospect of another player going from the Addicks to Rangers.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the exciting report about the 6ft 2in striker:

