'Winner for me': Some Rangers fans react to exciting report about 6ft 2in striker

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers have been linked with the 6ft 2in striker, but Ibrox isn't the only place he's reportedly interesting.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about speculation claiming that reported Ibrox target Lyle Taylor could be on his way out of Charlton Athletic this month.

According to London News Online, East Street Investments - who now run Charlton - have withdrawn their contract offer to Taylor and are set to consider any bids they receive for the 29-year-old in the January transfer window.

Taylor is entering his final few months of his contract at The Valley with a number of clubs from both sides of the border seemingly taking an interest in a player who has scored 28 goals in 54 league games for the Addicks.

Rangers, West Brom, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on Taylor, according to Sky Sports, while TEAMtalk believe Nottingham Forest and Norwich City are also reportedly interested in the marksman's services.

The Gers snapped up Joe Aribo from Charlton last summer, which led to a public difference in opinion between Steven Gerrard and Lee Bowyer (talkSPORT), and some of the Ibrox faithful gave their thoughts on the prospect of another player going from the Addicks to Rangers.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the exciting report about the 6ft 2in striker:

Have seen him play with AFCW many years ago- he knows where the goal is but he really would have to improve and up his game to be a Ranger - however well worth it as a back up striker — Davie Forbes (@Racingspy191) 7 January 2020

Surely Rangers will be favourites to sign Lyle Taylor — Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) 7 January 2020

I guess since Lee Bowyer thinks players “go to Rangers to finish their career”, he’ll be happy enough if we take Lyle Taylor of Charlton — Ian Moore (@RangersMan84) 7 January 2020

Awaits the Bowyer meltdown if we make approaches — The King of Colombia (@Predator1986) 7 January 2020

Surely aribo has sold us to him?? — The Boris JC. (@NeillyC99) 7 January 2020

Aribo's transformation should sell it ⚪ — Alan Douglas (@ADouglas_1981) 7 January 2020

@estateplonker this would be a winner for me. Plus it gets to annoy Lee Bowyer again. — RyanJacksCigar (@CigarRyan) 7 January 2020

Is he not 29 ? Still get a few years out him if he did sign though — (@mprfc23) 7 January 2020