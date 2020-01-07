Reported £4m West Ham deal could cause Rangers to lose a player

Wes Foderingham of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could be a goner, if reports involving West Ham United are true.

It's been coming since Rangers brought Allan McGregor back to Glasgow, but it's very possible that this is Wes Foderingham's last month at the club.

Foderingham has been playing second fiddle to the Gers' first-choice goalkeeper for 18 months.

This season, the Englishman has managed only four games across all competitions for Rangers.

And interestingly, it's plausible that a reported deal for West Ham United could be the catalyst for Foderingham's exit.

According to Sky Sports, the East Londoners have agreed a £4 million deal with Middlesbrough to sign Darren Randolph.

This has implications for Rangers because in December, The Daily Mail reported that Boro were interested in signing the Ibrox keeper.

And considering that they might well need a replacement for Randolph very soon, the Riverside club could step up their pursuit of Foderingham.

Let's face it, the 28-year-old has no future at the light Blues under Steven Gerrard, though McGregor is in the twilight of his professional career.

If Boro come knocking then Rangers should consider selling if the price is right, providing they can sign a replacement