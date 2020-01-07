Quick links

Preston fans are excited about the prospect of signing reported Tottenham man

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur youngster, Jack Clarke, could be returning to the Championship this month.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Preston fans are elated at the prospect of them signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke, who recently returned from his loan spell at Elland Road. 

The Sun (print edition, page 67, January 4, 2020) have claimed that Preston are one of a number of clubs interested in the highly-rated Spurs winger.

 

Clarke is yet to feature for the North London outfit after they secured his services last summer from Leeds before loaning him back to the club.

A lack of game time has resulted in him making a return to Spurs, but having watched him dazzle the wings for Marcelo Bielsa last season, Preston fans are well aware of what Clarke is capable of.

Therefore, there is an air of excitement in them potentially adding him to their ranks in their promotion push under Alex Neil. 

Preston North End manager Alex Neil during the FA Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Norwich City at Deepdale on January 4, 2020 in Preston, England.

Preston have suffered a number of injuries this season, and whilst North End aren't financially strong like many other Championship clubs, a player like Clarke would make a huge difference to them.

From Tottenham's perspective, it is all about their player progressing, and one thing they will be making sure of at his next loan club, is that he earns regular game time. 

Either way, Clarke is very capable of playing for a team trying to push for the Premier League, as a big few weeks await the youngster.  

Here is a selection of Preston fans reacting to those Clarke rumours: 

