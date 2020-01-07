Photo: Leeds star reunites with Arsenal man after defeat

Leeds United lost 1-0 away at Arsenal on Monday night.

Leeds United were left to rue missed chances on Monday night as they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Whites headed down to North London in the hope of causing a shock, and they really gave the Gunners a run for their money in the first half.

Leeds went close to scoring on a number of occasions, as Ezgjan Alioski fired a shot wide before forcing Emiliano Martinez into a save, Patrick Bamford hit the woodwork and Robbie Gotts spooned an effort over the bar.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were made to pay as Reiss Nelson bundled the ball home in the second half to win the game for Arsenal, handing them a fourth round meeting with Bournemouth.

Leeds can be massively proud of their performance, and a real positive came with the display from goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who was making his debut for the Whites.

After the full time whistle, Meslier was spotted speaking to Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, putting his arm around the goalkeeper after such a great display.

The pair's relationship goes back to Lorient, as the pair came through the ranks with the French side, featuring together in their B team before going their separate ways.

They have also featured together for France at youth level, so their reunion at the end of last night's game was a nice moment – even if Meslier will have been gutted not to get the win over his former teammate.