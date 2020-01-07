Our view: The Tottenham player Jose Mourinho needs to recall

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has not started any of Jose Mourinho's side's last three matches.

Jose Mourinho needs to put Davinson Sanchez back into Tottenham Hotspur’s starting line-up, after dropping him for his side’s last three matches.

Mourinho has gone back to the more experienced partnership of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in recent games, but the pair have looked far from rock solid.

There are questions forming over whether Alderweireld and Vertonghen are past their best now, and it could be that Spurs are now a better side with Sanchez in their team.

Tottenham have not won since the Colombian has been taken out of the starting line-up by Mourinho, with their form taking a turn for the worse.

Of course, Spurs’s defence hardly looked brilliant even when Sanchez was playing.

However, the 23-year-old’s pace was complimenting Alderweireld fairly well in the early weeks of Mourinho’s tenure, and there is an argument to suggest he has been Spurs’s best defender this season.

When Sanchez first arrived at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino was hugely complimentary of the centre-back.

"He is so aggressive, so fast and he loves to play with risk at his back. It’s a massive opportunity because we believe he will be one of the best centre-backs in the world,” he said to the Guardian.

While Sanchez hasn’t quite developed at that rate, he still has a great deal of potential.

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to develop players at Spurs, and he should make Sanchez one of his main projects.

If Mourinho can coach the errors out of Sanchez’s game, he has every skill needed to be a world-class defender.

And Tottenham should be building their back-line around him in the coming weeks, rather than benching him.