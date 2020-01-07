Our view: Rangers bringing exciting striker to Ibrox would be big transfer win over Celtic

Rangers reportedly want to bring Tyrese Campbell to Ibrox.

Rangers and Celtic may already have attackers in their ranks but it would be no surprise to see them both add firepower either this month or in the summer.

Rangers have Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but Morelos is attracting major interest and Defoe is now 37, so a young, exciting addition would make sense.

Meanwhile, Celtic may need to eye up a potential successor to Edouard, Leigh Griffiths is still trying to recapture his magic and Vakoun Issouf Bayo hasn't offered a great deal since arriving last January.

Now, The Independent report that both Rangers and Celtic are keen on signing Stoke City attacker Tyrese Campbell, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Rangers appear to be a late entrant to the race, as links to Celtic materialised last month, but what a win it would be if they can bring him to Ibrox.

Campbell, 20, was an exciting talent with Manchester City before heading to Stoke in 2016, and he's shown his potential with four goals and one assist this season – despite only starting five Championship games.

Quick and powerful but also able to finish and even create having played out wide for Stoke recently, Campbell has so much potential, and could be an ideal heir to Defoe for Rangers.

He can play on the shoulder of the last man like Defoe, and his impressive goals-to-games ratio this season suggests he could grow to be a goalscorer just like Defoe and Morelos.

His contract status means Rangers can get Campbell for compensation less than £500,000, and there simply won't be many players at that price as promising and exciting as Campbell.

Celtic pulled off a similar move by signing Moussa Dembele from Fulham in 2016, and Rangers could have a big win of their own by bringing Campbell in a bargain move.

Rangers won't have it easy given the battle to sign Campbell, but if they can convince him to come in and play for Steven Gerrard rather than head to Celtic, they would have a real coup on their hands – both now and for the future.