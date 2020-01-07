Our view: Celtic's reported approach for 17-goal sensation may hint at change of plans

Celtic have reportedly made their move for Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.

Celtic need reinforcements this month, and there may be a rising sense of urgency after the 2-1 home defeat to Rangers last month.

The Bhoys must bring in a couple of new faces to reinvigorate their squad, and a new striker has to be a top priority for boss Neil Lennon.

Odsonne Edouard is enjoying a great season, but Leigh Griffiths is still seeking his best form again, whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo – a signing from last January – hasn't offered much.

It's therefore no great surprise that Celtic are being linked with a number of strikers, but new reports may just suggest that they're moving away from one target to go for another.

RMC Sport claim that Celtic have made a 'concrete approach' to sign Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere, battling the likes of Flamengo, Al-Rayyan, Lyon and Marseille.

Kadewere has smashed 17 goals in 19 games for Ligue 2 side Le Havre this season, and the Zimbabwean could be a hugely exciting addition based off his play in France.

The 24-year-old has real pace, whilst his finishing ability makes him a threat off the should of the last man, making him a hugely appealing addition.

He's a little different to fellow target Andraz Sporar, and there's a chance he's now ahead of the Slovenian in Celtic's plans given that Slovan Bratislava general director Ivan Krmotic has been quoted by The Scottish Sun as saying that he hasn't heard from Celtic since holding talks about a deal for Sporar before Christmas.

Celtic appear to have gone quiet on the 20-goal striker, with other clubs now seemingly moving to sign him whilst Slovan have been left 'surprised' by the Bhoys backing away.

One reason for that may just be that they're targeting somebody else, and that reports of an approach for Kadewere have emerged on the same day as claims about backing away Sporar may just hint that Celtic are changing their plans, prioritising Kadewere over Sporar.