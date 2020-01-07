Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Our view: Celtic's reported approach for 17-goal sensation may hint at change of plans

Olly Dawes
Le Havre's Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere (L) vies with Valenciennes' Senegalese defender Saliou Ciss during the French L2 football match between Valenciennes and Le Havre at the Hainaut...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic have reportedly made their move for Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.

Le Havre's Zimbabwean forward Tino Kadewere (L) vies with Valenciennes' Senegalese defender Saliou Ciss during the French L2 football match between Valenciennes and Le Havre at the Hainaut...

Celtic need reinforcements this month, and there may be a rising sense of urgency after the 2-1 home defeat to Rangers last month.

The Bhoys must bring in a couple of new faces to reinvigorate their squad, and a new striker has to be a top priority for boss Neil Lennon.

Subscribe

Odsonne Edouard is enjoying a great season, but Leigh Griffiths is still seeking his best form again, whilst Vakoun Issouf Bayo – a signing from last January – hasn't offered much.

 

It's therefore no great surprise that Celtic are being linked with a number of strikers, but new reports may just suggest that they're moving away from one target to go for another.

RMC Sport claim that Celtic have made a 'concrete approach' to sign Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere, battling the likes of Flamengo, Al-Rayyan, Lyon and Marseille.

Kadewere has smashed 17 goals in 19 games for Ligue 2 side Le Havre this season, and the Zimbabwean could be a hugely exciting addition based off his play in France.

The 24-year-old has real pace, whilst his finishing ability makes him a threat off the should of the last man, making him a hugely appealing addition.

Philana Tinotenda Kadewere of Zimbabwe during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and DR Congo at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on June 30,2019.

He's a little different to fellow target Andraz Sporar, and there's a chance he's now ahead of the Slovenian in Celtic's plans given that Slovan Bratislava general director Ivan Krmotic has been quoted by The Scottish Sun as saying that he hasn't heard from Celtic since holding talks about a deal for Sporar before Christmas.

Celtic appear to have gone quiet on the 20-goal striker, with other clubs now seemingly moving to sign him whilst Slovan have been left 'surprised' by the Bhoys backing away.

One reason for that may just be that they're targeting somebody else, and that reports of an approach for Kadewere have emerged on the same day as claims about backing away Sporar may just hint that Celtic are changing their plans, prioritising Kadewere over Sporar.

Slovan Bratislava's Slovak forward Andraz Sporar celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group K football match between SC Braga and Slovan Bratislava at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch