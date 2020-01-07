Our view: Celtic must demand double swap as part of Tottenham move for Edouard

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Odsonne Edouard.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, report 90Min.

Celtic won't let him go easily, if at all, considering his importance to the side.

The only way it makes sense for Celtic to consider a deal is if they can set the terms.

And this should mean demanding two Tottenham players plus cash as part of a deal.

The first player Celtic should seek in part-exchange is Troy Parrott.

The 17-year-old is a quite sensational young prospect, already featuring at international level for Republic of Ireland.

He needs to play regularly at club level and is not getting that opportunity at Spurs.

Celtic could give him that, especially if Edouard departs, and should insist on an 18-month loan deal.

This would also provide Celtic with a chance to tie up a return for midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama played under Neil Lennon previously at Celtic and The Daily Record reported that the Scottish champions were keen to bring him back.

Edouard is Celtic's top goalscorer and they really need to keep him. But money talks, and Tottenham might be able to tempt them.

Both Parrott, temporarily, and Wanyama, are dispensable to Tottenham at the moment, and the two clubs might just be able to find enough common ground to find an agreement.