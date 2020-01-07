Quick links

'Get in', 'great piece of business': Some fans react to 'superb' update on Spurs 21-year-old

George Marsh of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers at The Lamex Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Stevenage, England.
Tottenham Hotspur academy ace George Marsh has extended his loan until the end of the season.

Following the news that Tottenham Hotspur youngster George Marsh has extended his loan with Leyton Orient until the end of the season, a number of O's fans have been rejoicing in the update on Twitter.

The 21-year-old Spurs midfielder joined the League Two outfit in August, originally agreeing a loan deal until January, and has gone on to make 18 appearances so far (official Orient website).

 

 

Marsh's efforts have been crucial in helping the East London club remain clear of the bottom two in their first season back in the Football League, an eight-point gap currently between themselves and 23rd-placed Stevenage.

The Tottenham academy ace - described as a "tenacious, tough-tackling holding midfielder" on the official website - penned a new contract at Spurs in June last year which will take him until the summer of 2021 (Football London), testament to how highly he is rated within the Spurs setup.

And given the reaction on social media by numerous Orient fans after the announcement was made, it certainly shows how much of an impact he's making at the Breyer Group Stadium:

Marsh made his senior debut for Tottenham during the 2018 pre-season tour of the United States before making his competitive first-team bow as a second-half substitute during the 7-0 win at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup a year ago.

George Marsh of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 2, 2018 in...

