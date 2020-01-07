Nintendo Direct January 2020: Pokémon event announced on Twitter

Rather than a traditional Nintendo Direct for January 2020, a Pokemon-focused event has just been announced on Twitter.

There have been a lot of mumblings about a Nintendo Direct taking place in January 2020 rather than the more commonplace February, and today Nintendo has confirmed on Twitter that there will instead be a Pokémon focused event to kick-start the new decade.

Pokémon had a fantastic 2019 with Sword and Shield being particularly successful despite the many blows it suffered left, right and centre building up to its release. It was one of the best-selling exclusives of the year, and it contributed to an increase in sales for the Nintendo Switch in the United Kingdom.

It's admittedly surprising that we're receiving a Pokémon Direct so soon after the release of Sword and Shield at the tail end of last year, but you certainly won't find us complaining.

When is the January 2020 Pokémon Direct?

The January 2020 Pokémon Direct starts at 14:30 GMT on January 9th.

Nintendo's Pokémon Direct also commences on the same date at 06:30 PST and 09:30 EST. The event is scheduled to last for 20-minutes.

Tune in on 1/9 at 6:30 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of new Pokémon information in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation. https://t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/ct9DAJt4FU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020

As for what fans can expect to see, there will likely be news concerning Pokémon Home as well as Pokémon Sleep (both mobile apps).

However, while that's to be expected, a tease for a new Pokémon game would be more exciting.

Fans react to Pokémon Direct

Fans have reacted to Nintendo's Pokémon Direct January 2020 announcement.

A lot of people are speculating as to what will be shown during the showcase. Some believe it's too early for another Gen 8 title to be revealed, while others are praying for Gen 4 remakes.

Most people have already predicted that Pokémon Home will be featured, and that an update could be coming to Sword and Shield.

Nintendo loves to shock its audience, while we all expected a #NintendoDirect we get...a #PokemonDirect!



Well done, Nintendo! Trolling Master Class xD pic.twitter.com/KLOU1MTXuq — ❄️ Ezereal ❄️ (@So_Ethereal) 7 January 2020

Prediction/Hopes:



1. Information on Pokémon Home

2. Update Sw/Sh with new Pokémon coming

3. At the end, tease Sinnoh Remakes (unlikely, but I’m hopeful) https://t.co/iWXw14xY84 — Knezy (@Knezy97) January 7, 2020

Okay then, I don't know what to expect.



All I really want out of this is Gen 4 remakes and Detective Pikachu. Maybe Pokemon Home as well https://t.co/NjsxqIgz3u — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) January 7, 2020

No idea what to expect from this new Pokemon Direct - It's far too early to reveal another Gen 8 title, so I'm expecting maybe Let's Go Johto, a spin-off and something Pokemon Home related.



I want mystery dungeon... but we won't get it :c — Billybo10K (@Billybae10K) January 7, 2020