How to vote at the National Television Awards 2020

Here's the rundown on this year's forthcoming ceremony.

Your National Television Awards 2020 vote matters!

It's that time of the year again.

We are approaching this year's edition of the prestigious National Television Awards and voting is currently open.

Last year's ceremony was an absolute blast, celebrating the very best names and talents in the television industry. The best thing about the awards is that it's all about the fans - we decide who wins!

The 2020 event will mark the 25th anniversary of the awards, so this one's even more of a big deal. Beloved judge, author, actor and all-round multi-talent David Walliams is set to take over hosting duties from Dermot O’Leary too, which is pretty cool.

When are the National Television Awards on TV?

So, let's talk details.

The event takes place on Tuesday, January 28th 2020!

It's filmed at London’s O2 Arena and will air live on ITV. A time is yet to be confirmed, but they usually air between 7 pm and 8 pm, as noted by the Metro.

National Television Awards 2020: How to vote!

The final round of voting is now open here.

All votes must be in by noon on Tuesday, January 28th 2020 ahead of the ceremony.

As the site notes: "You can vote in as many categories as you wish, but you can only vote ONCE in each category. All new votes will be added to those cast in the first round."

National Television Awards 2020 Categories

Here are the 14 categories for this year:

- New Drama

- Drama

- Serial Drama

- Comedy

- Challenge (new category alert!)

- Talent Show

- Factual

- TV Presenter

- Drama Performance

- The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

- Serial Drama Performance

- Newcomer

- Live Magazine Show

- TV Judge

