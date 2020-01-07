Quick links

'Most overrated player at Arsenal': Some Gunners fans savage 24-year-old's display

Sokratis and Rob Holding of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Arsenal managed to beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup last night, but they were given a big scare.

Arsenal fans have been left less than impressed with Rob Holding’s performance on his return from injury.

Holding started in the heart of Arsenal’s defence, but struggled at times, as Leeds United caused the Premier League side problems.

 

Although Arsenal eventually came through and won 1-0, Leeds missed a handful of opportunities.

And Holding’s performance came in for some fierce criticism from Arsenal supporters online.

In fairness to Holding it could take him a while to get back up to speed at Arsenal.

The English defender has missed so much football, it is understandable if he felt slightly rusty last night.

When Holding does return to full fitness there is a hope that he could help Arsenal tighten up at the back.

The Gunners have struggled defensively all season, and Holding’s return should prove to be a boost as time goes on.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

