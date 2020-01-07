'Most overrated player at Arsenal': Some Gunners fans savage 24-year-old's display

Arsenal managed to beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup last night, but they were given a big scare.

Arsenal fans have been left less than impressed with Rob Holding’s performance on his return from injury.

Holding started in the heart of Arsenal’s defence, but struggled at times, as Leeds United caused the Premier League side problems.

Although Arsenal eventually came through and won 1-0, Leeds missed a handful of opportunities.

And Holding’s performance came in for some fierce criticism from Arsenal supporters online.

Rob holding is deffo the most overrated player at arsenal man he’s bang average if we are being real #afc — Methembe (@metz_100) January 6, 2020

The only player which kinda disappointed today was Holding. His passing was dreadful. However it was his first game back from injury, so I wasn’t expecting a masterclass straight away. — (@ClassenalAFC) January 6, 2020

Holding looks so far off the pace. Getting run off the pitch by Leeds is probably good for our fitness levels at least! Fingers crossed for no injuries. #afc — spicy_crispy (@LukeBowyer7) January 6, 2020

Blimey. You can see why Holding hasn’t been rushed back. Miles off. Bad bad injury that was #AFC — Steve Taylor (@StevieT180) January 6, 2020

Worst I've seen Holding play in an Arsenal shirt today. — _ (@TheGoonerAFC) January 6, 2020

Atrocious opening 15 minutes from Holding. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) January 6, 2020

In fairness to Holding it could take him a while to get back up to speed at Arsenal.

The English defender has missed so much football, it is understandable if he felt slightly rusty last night.

When Holding does return to full fitness there is a hope that he could help Arsenal tighten up at the back.

The Gunners have struggled defensively all season, and Holding’s return should prove to be a boost as time goes on.