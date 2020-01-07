Midsomer Murders season 21 is already available to watch - with a catch!

If you're feeling impatient, we've got you covered.

The hit show has returned to ITV, but fans are already turning their curiosity towards Midsomer Murders season 21.

Legacy cannot be underestimated!

The popular British detective title has been entertaining audiences on ITV as far back as 1997. Based on Caroline Graham's books, the show has attracted viewers since day one and its fanbase goes strong to this day.

We've seen stars come and go across the decades, but it's always remained a strong sense of intrigue, and of course, who can forget the trademark wit passed down effortlessly from season to season.

This gem has lasted for a staggering twenty seasons now, and thankfully, we're finally set for it to continue with two new episodes on ITV.

Midsomer Murders on ITV

Audiences had already sunk their teeth into the first four episodes of Midsomer Murders season 20, but the last two took a little longer to reach us.

Episode 5 - titled 'Till Death Do Us Part' aired on Monday, January 6th 2020.

Following that, episode 6 - 'Send in the Clowns' will grace screens on Tuesday, January 14th at 8 pm on ITV, according to Radio Times.

Episode 4 aired all the way back in August, so fans have definitely been patient! Are more episodes incoming?

Midsomer Murders season 21

Yes!

The previous source confirms that Midsomer Murders season 21 began production in March 2019.

On IMDb, there are titles listed for four episodes:

- The Point of Balance

- The Miniature Murders

- The Sting of Death

- With Baited Breath

It's actually already available...

#MidsomerMurders Season 21 is now on Acorn TV & the reactions are in!

“Love this!” — Maureen L.

“I'm so thrilled!!!” — Lyndia G.

“A great treat” — Pat. G

“Fabulous! ” — Amy F.

“Thank you, thank you” — Marty K.

Stream Midsomer Murders on Acorn TV ➡️ https://t.co/uDcKIM9RZB pic.twitter.com/P1dkEQ4q0p — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) December 3, 2019

How to watch Midsomer Murders season 21

An ITV air date for the new season is yet to be confirmed.

However, it is available to stream on Acorn TV (see above tweet) and Britbox.

Created by BBC and ITV, Britbox offers some of the best British boxsets available, and as an added bonus, they offer 30 days free to new customers.

So if you're keen to get your Midsomer Murders fix after season 20, be sure to head over and get stuck in!

We're sure it'll be headed to ITV later this year.

