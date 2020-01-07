Quick links

Leeds United

Premier League

Michael Owen reacts to Leeds United's display against Arsenal

John Verrall
Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen, a private investor of the Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX), delivers a presentation on his 'Owen Coin' during a GCOX...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Former football player Michael Owen looks on prior to Premier League Asia Trophy 3rd

Michael Owen has praised Leeds United’s performance against Arsenal last night.

Leeds were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in the FA Cup, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side still managed to raise eye brows with their display.

 

The Whites were the dominant force in the first-half, when they mustered up 15 shots, with Arsenal having just two in response.

Leeds failure to convert cost them in the end, with Arsenal much improved after the break.

But Owen saw enough in the first 45 minutes to suggest that Leeds could compete in the top tier again.

Leeds look in a commanding position to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 now.

Bielsa’s men are currently nine points clear of third place, with well over half the season now played.

Leeds are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch