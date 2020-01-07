Michael Owen reacts to Leeds United's display against Arsenal

Leeds United were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Michael Owen has praised Leeds United’s performance against Arsenal last night.

Leeds were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in the FA Cup, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side still managed to raise eye brows with their display.

The Whites were the dominant force in the first-half, when they mustered up 15 shots, with Arsenal having just two in response.

Leeds failure to convert cost them in the end, with Arsenal much improved after the break.

But Owen saw enough in the first 45 minutes to suggest that Leeds could compete in the top tier again.

On this evidence @LUFC are going to hold their own in The @premierleague next season. Unbelievable performance in the first half. #FACup — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 6, 2020

Leeds look in a commanding position to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 now.

Bielsa’s men are currently nine points clear of third place, with well over half the season now played.

Leeds are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.