Marcelo Bielsa impressed by Leeds player who 'didn't lose the ball'

Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts made his debut for Marcelo Bielsa's men last night.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he was very impressed by Robbie Gotts’ debut against Arsenal last night.

Bielsa handed Gotts a chance to start for Leeds at the Emirates Stadium, after previously speaking very positively about the academy graduate.

The youngster certainly did not look overawed on the big stage, despite Leeds’ 1-0 defeat.

And Bielsa was impressed with the way that Gotts kept possession.

“He didn’t lose the ball,” Bielsa enthused. “He defended well. He was close to his man he had to control.

“When we had the ball he was far from the opponent trying to receive the ball.

“The player that had small, good, positive things in the match. He make few mistakes in the match. He has simple play. He achieved to compete in good competition at this level.”

Gotts’s display could have convinced Bielsa that he is now ready for more regular game time at Leeds.

The 20-year-old will surely be eager to break into Leeds’ side in the league, as they aim to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Gotts may not be a regular starter for Leeds this term, but he has now shown that he can be a rotational option for the rest of the campaign.

The Whites are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, when Gotts looks likely to be part of their match day squad.