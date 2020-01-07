Liverpool should push for reported attacker Tim Sherwood once compared to Messi and Ronaldo

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Adama Traore has been one of the most improved players in Europe during these past 12 months, with the Wolves winger now attracting interest from the champions-elect, Liverpool.

90Min have claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves' £70 million-rated attacker, who has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season.

Traore was bought to England in 2015 by the then-Aston Villa manager, Tim Sherwood, who amazingly compared the former Barcelona man to Cristiano Rondalo and Lionel Messi.

Sherwood claimed in 2016, when Traore was then playing for Middlesbrough in the Premier League, that the powerful attacker has 'a little bit of Messi and a little bit of Ronaldo' about him, as quoted by the Telegraph.

Even back then not many would have predicted how far Traore would take his game, as Sherwood has since been impressed by his rise and stated in December that he now looks a 'real threat'. He also shared that during his time at Villa, none of his teammates wanted to play against him [Read Here]. Comments which were acknowledged by the then-Villa player, Joe Cole.

"Joe [Cole, also a pundit] will tell you the boys didn’t want to play with him or against him, but now he looks like a real threat," Sherwood said, with Cole nodding in agreement.

It is pretty scary to think how far Traore will now go as Liverpool would be the perfect destination for him and a player Jurgen Klopp can transform into a serious world-class talent.

Even when Traore was rusty, mocked for his final ball, mocked because of his loose touch, he would still, and with ease, power past any defender in the land.

Now, he is doing it with added-quality, a better footballing brain, better decision-making, better quality in the final third and with more calmness on the ball.

This makes the Wolves man a pretty dangerous player and he is someone Klopp should seriously push for, perhaps not now, but when the summer arrives.

Considering how Klopp has helped the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson. It's scary to think about how he can help and how far he can take the Spanish speed machine.